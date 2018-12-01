See All General Surgeons in Libertyville, IL
Dr. Paul Strohmayer, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Paul Strohmayer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They completed their residency with University Health Sciences The Chicago Medical School

Dr. Strohmayer works at Lake County Surgeons PC in Libertyville, IL with other offices in Lindenhurst, IL and Gurnee, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Lake County Surgeons PC
    755 S Milwaukee Ave Ste 292, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 856-2525
  2. 2
    Lake County Surgeons PC
    1025 Red Oak Ln Ste 280, Lindenhurst, IL 60046 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 856-2525
  3. 3
    Lake County Surgeons PC
    1 S Greenleaf St Ste A, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 360-3000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Vista Medical Center East

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominoplasty
Breast Cancer
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Abdominoplasty
Breast Cancer
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic

Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lumpectomy Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Colectomy and Sigmoidectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Colon Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Sleeve Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Dec 01, 2018
    Very friendly and knowledgeable.
    Anonymous — Dec 01, 2018
    About Dr. Paul Strohmayer, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154312700
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Health Sciences The Chicago Medical School
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • Pennsylvania State University University Park, PA
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Board Certifications
