Dr. Paul Strohmayer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Strohmayer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Strohmayer, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Strohmayer, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Libertyville, IL. They completed their residency with University Health Sciences The Chicago Medical School
Dr. Strohmayer works at
Locations
-
1
Lake County Surgeons PC755 S Milwaukee Ave Ste 292, Libertyville, IL 60048 Directions (847) 856-2525
-
2
Lake County Surgeons PC1025 Red Oak Ln Ste 280, Lindenhurst, IL 60046 Directions (847) 856-2525
-
3
Lake County Surgeons PC1 S Greenleaf St Ste A, Gurnee, IL 60031 Directions (847) 360-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Vista Medical Center East
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Strohmayer?
Very friendly and knowledgeable.
About Dr. Paul Strohmayer, MD
- General Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1154312700
Education & Certifications
- University Health Sciences The Chicago Medical School
- Pennsylvania State University University Park, PA
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Strohmayer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Strohmayer accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Strohmayer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Strohmayer works at
Dr. Strohmayer speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Strohmayer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Strohmayer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Strohmayer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Strohmayer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.