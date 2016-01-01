Overview

Dr. Paul Stockmann, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Stockmann works at Wesley Medical in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.