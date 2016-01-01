Dr. Paul Stockmann, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stockmann is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Stockmann, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Stockmann, MD is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Critical Care Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Stockmann works at
Locations
Wesley Healthcare Center550 N Hillside St, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (313) 819-0515
Hospital Affiliations
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Stockmann, MD
- Critical Care Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Dr. Stockmann accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stockmann has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stockmann has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stockmann.
