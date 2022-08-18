Overview

Dr. Paul Stewart, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Stewart works at Pulmonary Associates in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV and N Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.