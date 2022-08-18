See All Cardiologists in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Paul Stewart, MD

Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
2.5 (16)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Stewart, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - Davis and is affiliated with Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Stewart works at Pulmonary Associates in Las Vegas, NV with other offices in Henderson, NV and N Las Vegas, NV. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ims of Las Vegas
    2000 WELLNESS WAY, Las Vegas, NV 89106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 384-5101
  2. 2
    Pulmonary Associates - Henderson
    870 Seven Hills Dr Ste 203, Henderson, NV 89052 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 384-5101
    Monday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 4:00pm
  3. 3
    Pulmonary Associates - Cathedral Rock Location
    7200 Cathedral Rock Dr Ste 170, Las Vegas, NV 89128 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 384-5101
  4. 4
    Pulmonary Associates - N. Las Vegas
    1815 E Lake Mead Blvd Ste 203, N Las Vegas, NV 89030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 384-5101

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Respiratory Failure Chevron Icon
Respiratory Management Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Interstitial Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis (Due to Solids or Liquids) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Swine Flu Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Herpes Zoster Without Complication Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lung Abscess Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Metastatic Respiratory System Cancer Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mycobacterial Lung Infection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pneumoconiosis and Pneumonopathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Lung Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Aug 18, 2022
    I am so happy to have Dotor Stewart for my Pulmonary doctor! He is the very BEST Doctor that I have ever had in Las Vegas, NV. He reads all of your paper work in front of you and you will get a complete printout of your medical history. Everything! First doctor that I have ever seen that cares so much! We appreciate all what he has done for me. 5 Stars for excellent he is one in a million and I am so glad to have him for my doctor.
    Karen Schneuer — Aug 18, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Paul Stewart, MD
    About Dr. Paul Stewart, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1548296403
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Calif Davis-Sacramento Me
    Internship
    • Cedars Sinai Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - Davis
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Stewart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stewart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stewart has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stewart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stewart has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Wheezing and Shortness of Breath, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stewart on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Stewart. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stewart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stewart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stewart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

