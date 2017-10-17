Dr. Paul Stephen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stephen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Stephen, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Stephen, MD is a Pulmonologist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Norwood Clinic2022 Brookwood Medical Ctr Dr Ste 510, Birmingham, AL 35209 Directions (205) 250-6006
American Sleep Medicine157 Resource Center Pkwy, Birmingham, AL 35242 Directions (205) 408-7499
Hospital Affiliations
- Brookwood Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stephen?
I have had the pleasure of seeing Dr stephens for over 10 years. He takes time to listen to and answers everything you ask him. He is super at diagnosing problems. His bed side matter is awesome. I have never had a bad moment with him on my visits. If i could have this doctor for all my medical needs i definately would. choose him. One visit to him and you will not want to see another doctor.
About Dr. Paul Stephen, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- CARRAWAY METHODIST MEDICAL CENTER
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stephen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stephen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stephen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stephen has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stephen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stephen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stephen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stephen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stephen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.