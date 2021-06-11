See All Plastic Surgeons in Golden, CO
Dr. Paul Steinwald, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (12)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Steinwald, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony Hospital.

Dr. Steinwald works at The Center for Cosmetic Surgery in Golden, CO with other offices in Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Center For Cosmetic Surgery
    725 Heritage Rd Ste 100, Golden, CO 80401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 278-2600
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Center For Cosmetic Surgery
    501 S Cherry St Ste 900, Denver, CO 80246 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 951-2100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
  • St. Anthony Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Skin Laxity
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis
Abdominal Skin Laxity
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Ptosis

Abdominal Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Size or Shape Change Chevron Icon
Facial Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Jowl Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Neck Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Upper Eyelid Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 11, 2021
    Love Dr. Steinwald! Awesome surgeon! I had a dorsal rhinoplasty with him in May of 2021 and I have been loving my results. The entire surgical process was extremely efficient. Dr. Steinwald is always on top of his game, respectful, has a great personality and his staff is great! Their offices and surgical center are both lovely and clean. It's great to work with a surgeon who is always willing to listen and give me input. I will be back to him in the future for any of my cosmetic wants/needs.
    Jun 11, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Steinwald, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1467488221
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of California, San Francisco
    Residency
    • Geo Washington University School Med
    Internship
    • GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Dartmouth College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Steinwald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinwald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Steinwald has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Steinwald has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinwald. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinwald.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinwald, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinwald appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

