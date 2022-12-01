Overview

Dr. Paul Steinwachs, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Columbus, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Steinwachs works at Paul R. Steinwachs MD PC in Columbus, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.