Overview

Dr. Paul Steinfield, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Lankenau Hospital



Dr. Steinfield works at Nazareth Hospital in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.