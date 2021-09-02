Dr. Paul Steinfield, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steinfield is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Steinfield, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Steinfield, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Lankenau Hospital
Dr. Steinfield works at
Locations
Nazareth Orthopaedics2630 Holme Ave Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19152 Directions (215) 335-6270
Hospital Affiliations
- Nazareth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
He is absolutely the best orthopedic surgeon in the area. He listens, he cares, his evaluation skills are excellent and he is a tremendous surgeon.
About Dr. Paul Steinfield, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1205923067
Education & Certifications
- Lankenau Hospital
- Montefiore Med Center
- Montefiore Med Center Hospital Aem
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steinfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steinfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steinfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steinfield works at
Dr. Steinfield has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Steinfield on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
88 patients have reviewed Dr. Steinfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steinfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steinfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steinfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.