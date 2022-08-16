Dr. Paul Stanislaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanislaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Stanislaw, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Stanislaw, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
Locations
Facial Plastic Surgery Center of New England35 Nod Rd Ste 204, Avon, CT 06001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
I had a facelift from Dr. Stanislaw and it went exceedingly well. He prepared me for what the experience would be like. I chose to have it done in his office with local anaesthesia. He is meticulous in his work- a true artist. I did have bruising and swelling for several weeks. I was in no pain. I went back to work after 2 weeks. At 4 weeks, I look amazing. I'm thrilled with my decision to choose Dr. Stanislaw. He takes pride in his work and the results are so natural.
About Dr. Paul Stanislaw, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1457343220
Education & Certifications
- Albany Memorial Hospital
- Albany Med Center Hospital
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
