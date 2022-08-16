See All Plastic Surgeons in Avon, CT
Dr. Paul Stanislaw, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (34)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Stanislaw, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bristol Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Stanislaw works at Stanislaw Facial Plastic Surgery Center in Avon, CT. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Facial Plastic Surgery Center of New England
    35 Nod Rd Ste 204, Avon, CT 06001

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bristol Hospital
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acne Scars
Bags Under Eyes
Big Ears
Acne Scars
Bags Under Eyes
Big Ears

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 16, 2022
    I had a facelift from Dr. Stanislaw and it went exceedingly well. He prepared me for what the experience would be like. I chose to have it done in his office with local anaesthesia. He is meticulous in his work- a true artist. I did have bruising and swelling for several weeks. I was in no pain. I went back to work after 2 weeks. At 4 weeks, I look amazing. I'm thrilled with my decision to choose Dr. Stanislaw. He takes pride in his work and the results are so natural.
    Aug 16, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Stanislaw, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457343220
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    • Albany Med Center Hospital
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Stanislaw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stanislaw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stanislaw has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stanislaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stanislaw works at Stanislaw Facial Plastic Surgery Center in Avon, CT. View the full address on Dr. Stanislaw’s profile.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Stanislaw. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stanislaw.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stanislaw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stanislaw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

