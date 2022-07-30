Dr. Paul Stahls, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stahls is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Stahls, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital.
Covington Cardiovascular Care1006 S Harrison St, Covington, LA 70433 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 3:00pm
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
- Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Very informative, very professional, easy to talk to ! His staff is also excellent!
- Cardiology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- Cardiovascular Diseases - Ochsner Clinic Foundation|Cardiovascular Diseases-Ochsner Clinic Foundation|Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology - Ochsner Clinic Foundation|Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology-Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Chief Resident - Ochsner Clinic Foundation|Chief Resident-Ochsner Clinic Foundation|Internal Medicine - Ochsner Clinic Foundation|Internal Medicine-Ochsner Clinic Foundation
- Ochsner Clin Fnd/Ochsner Hosp
- Ross University Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Stahls has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stahls accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Stahls using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Stahls has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stahls has seen patients for Heart Disease, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stahls on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Stahls. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stahls.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stahls, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stahls appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.