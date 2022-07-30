Overview

Dr. Paul Stahls, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ross University Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital and Our Lady Of The Angels Hospital.



Dr. Stahls works at Ochsner Health Center - Mandeville in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.