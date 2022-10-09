Overview

Dr. Paul Stafford, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Willis-Knighton Medical Center, Willis-Knighton South & the Center for Women's Health, WK Bossier Health Center, WK Pierremont Health Center, Christus Coushatta Health Care Center and Christus Highland Medical Center.



Dr. Stafford works at Pierremont Cardiology in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Sick Sinus Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

