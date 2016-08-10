Dr. Paul Sporn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sporn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Sporn, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Sporn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.
Dr. Sporn works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Josephs Womens Hospital2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 630, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 397-5300
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sporn?
DR SPORN IS AN AMAZING DR. HE DELIVERED 4/4 OF MY CHILDREN. ALL CSECTION. MY LAST I HAD A FULL TIE/CUT/BURN PROCEDURE DONE. ALMOST 3 YEARS LATER IVE HAD ZERO ISSUES. MY SCAR LOOKS AS IF IVE ONLY HAD ONE. HE DID EVERYTHING RIGHT AND MORE. HE WAS ALWAYS GENUINELY CARING FOR ME. ALWAYS WANTED TO MAKE SURE I MADE THE DECISIONS. IF I EVER NEEDED SOMETHING EXPLAINED, HE DID. I WOULD RECOMMEND HIM TO ANYBODY! I WILL CONTINUE TO GO TO HIM FOR ALL MY FEMALE NEEDS.
About Dr. Paul Sporn, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1447218904
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Med Center
- New York Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sporn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sporn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sporn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sporn works at
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sporn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sporn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sporn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sporn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.