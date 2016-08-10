See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Paul Sporn, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Sporn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.

Dr. Sporn works at FLORIDA ORTHOPAEDIC INSTITUTE in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Saint Josephs Womens Hospital
    2727 W Dr Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Ste 630, Tampa, FL 33607 (813) 397-5300

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 10, 2016
    DR SPORN IS AN AMAZING DR. HE DELIVERED 4/4 OF MY CHILDREN. ALL CSECTION. MY LAST I HAD A FULL TIE/CUT/BURN PROCEDURE DONE. ALMOST 3 YEARS LATER IVE HAD ZERO ISSUES. MY SCAR LOOKS AS IF IVE ONLY HAD ONE. HE DID EVERYTHING RIGHT AND MORE. HE WAS ALWAYS GENUINELY CARING FOR ME. ALWAYS WANTED TO MAKE SURE I MADE THE DECISIONS. IF I EVER NEEDED SOMETHING EXPLAINED, HE DID. I WOULD RECOMMEND HIM TO ANYBODY! I WILL CONTINUE TO GO TO HIM FOR ALL MY FEMALE NEEDS.
    Angela T in Tampa, FL — Aug 10, 2016
    About Dr. Paul Sporn, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1447218904
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Nassau County Med Center
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Sporn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sporn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sporn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sporn accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sporn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sporn works at FLORIDA ORTHOPAEDIC INSTITUTE in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Sporn’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Sporn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sporn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sporn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sporn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

