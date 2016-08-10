Overview

Dr. Paul Sporn, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College.



Dr. Sporn works at FLORIDA ORTHOPAEDIC INSTITUTE in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.