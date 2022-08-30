Dr. Sponseller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Sponseller, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Sponseller, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR.
Locations
-
1
Johns Hopkins Children's Center1800 Orleans St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (410) 955-3137Wednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation At Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center - Green Spring10803 Falls Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093 Directions (410) 583-2850
-
3
Ur0l0gy Clinic601 N Caroline St, Baltimore, MD 21287 Directions (443) 997-2663Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Sponseller was very nice and professional. He was efficient and did a good job explaining. We were thrilled to get into him-best in the industry!
About Dr. Paul Sponseller, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sponseller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sponseller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sponseller has seen patients for Scoliosis, Spine Fracture Treatment and Spine Deformities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sponseller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Sponseller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sponseller.
