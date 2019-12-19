Dr. Paul Spiegl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spiegl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Spiegl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Spiegl, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Wisconsin Medical School and is affiliated with Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital and Emory University Hospital.
Dr. Spiegl works at
Locations
1
Perimeter Orthopedics, P.C.5673 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd Ste 825, Atlanta, GA 30342 Directions (404) 255-5595
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital
- Emory University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
For more than one year I suffered acute pain in my Achilles tendon. I tried physical therapy, needle therapy, ointments, using KT tape etc. Before visiting Dr. Spiegl I was told the cause was "birthdays" [old age] and to basically to live with it. Dr. Spiegl recommended I try PRP before having surgery. It works! It really works!
About Dr. Paul Spiegl, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English, Eastern Farsi, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
- 1477623098
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Rochester
- Duke University Med Center
- University of Washington
- University Of Wisconsin Medical School
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spiegl has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spiegl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Spiegl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spiegl works at
Dr. Spiegl has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Limb Pain and Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Spiegl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Spiegl speaks Eastern Farsi, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Spiegl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spiegl.
