Dr. Paul Spector, DO

Psychiatry
4 (23)
Call for new patient details
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Spector, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Spector works at PAUL M SPECTOR DO in North Chesterfield, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Paul M Spector DO
    7329 Boulder View Ln, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 320-8570

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
  • Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(15)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(6)
Sep 14, 2022
My mother cheryl loved him and was his house keeper for a long time… he was the best doctor she had ever had!!!
laura karol — Sep 14, 2022
About Dr. Paul Spector, DO

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 51 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1134285927
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Spector has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Spector has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Spector works at PAUL M SPECTOR DO in North Chesterfield, VA. View the full address on Dr. Spector’s profile.

23 patients have reviewed Dr. Spector. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spector.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spector, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spector appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

