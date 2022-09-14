Dr. Spector has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Spector, DO
Overview
Dr. Paul Spector, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Spector works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Paul M Spector DO7329 Boulder View Ln, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Directions (804) 320-8570
Hospital Affiliations
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Williamsburg Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Spector?
My mother cheryl loved him and was his house keeper for a long time… he was the best doctor she had ever had!!!
About Dr. Paul Spector, DO
- Psychiatry
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1134285927
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Spector has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Spector works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Spector. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spector.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spector, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spector appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.