Dr. Paul Sommer, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Demotte, IN. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science / Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Northwest Health- Porter.



Dr. Sommer works at Family Foot & Ankle Clinic in Demotte, IN with other offices in Valparaiso, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.