Overview

Dr. Paul Somers Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dickson, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Laser Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas West Hospital, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Horizon Medical Center.



Dr. Somers Jr works at Paul J Somers DPM in Dickson, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.