Dr. Paul Somers Jr, DPM
Overview
Dr. Paul Somers Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dickson, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Laser Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas West Hospital, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Horizon Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Paul J Somers DPM108 Highway 70 E, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 446-4419
-
2
Paul J Somers DPM311 White Bridge Pike, Nashville, TN 37209 Directions (615) 356-3249
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Highly recommend Dr. Somers. This was the second bunionectomy for both feet, the first done by an orthopedic 30 years prior. What a difference with Dr. Somers. Have had two other procedures done by him since. As far as I’m concerned, he is the best.
About Dr. Paul Somers Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1629033758
Education & Certifications
- Laser Surgery
- University of Connecticut
