Dr. Paul Somers Jr, DPM

Podiatry
4 (23)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Paul Somers Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dickson, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Laser Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas West Hospital, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Horizon Medical Center.

Dr. Somers Jr works at Paul J Somers DPM in Dickson, TN with other offices in Nashville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Paul J Somers DPM
    108 Highway 70 E, Dickson, TN 37055 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 446-4419
    Paul J Somers DPM
    311 White Bridge Pike, Nashville, TN 37209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 356-3249

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
  • Saint Thomas West Hospital
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Horizon Medical Center

Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Abscess Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Flatfoot Correction Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal Chevron Icon
Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Feb 08, 2022
    Highly recommend Dr. Somers. This was the second bunionectomy for both feet, the first done by an orthopedic 30 years prior. What a difference with Dr. Somers. Have had two other procedures done by him since. As far as I'm concerned, he is the best.
    K Hill — Feb 08, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Paul Somers Jr, DPM
    About Dr. Paul Somers Jr, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1629033758
    Education & Certifications

    • Laser Surgery
    • University of Connecticut
