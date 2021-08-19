Dr. Soiya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Soiya, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Soiya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LUTHERAN MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Soiya works at
Locations
Arizona Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeons Pllc8402 E Shea Blvd Ste 100, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 219-9773
Savin Medical Center Pllc9825 N 95th St Ste 105, Scottsdale, AZ 85258 Directions (480) 219-9773
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Soiya is excellent! He CARES about his patients and sits down with you and never rushes your appointment! He is Board Certified and keeps up with new meds and treatments. He is able to find a specialist for you and your needs when required. Dr. Soiya is dedicated to his patients! I have been a patient for over 20 yrs! The Staff is helpful and kind. Dr Soiya will be my doctor Always!
About Dr. Paul Soiya, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1255426771
Education & Certifications
- LUTHERAN MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soiya accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soiya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soiya works at
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Soiya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soiya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soiya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soiya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.