Dr. Sogol has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Sogol, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Sogol, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tarzana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY and is affiliated with Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.
Locations
David E Abrams MD Inc18370 Burbank Blvd Ste 211, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 996-5045
Medical Valley Partners Inc.18840 Ventura Blvd Ste 207, Tarzana, CA 91356 Directions (818) 776-2627
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Sogol, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1538235718
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sogol accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sogol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Sogol. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sogol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sogol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sogol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.