Dr. Paul Smucker, MD

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
3.5 (47)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Paul Smucker, MD is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine Specialist in Jacksonville, IL. They graduated from Indiana University School Of Medicine Indianapolis, Indiana and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center and Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center.

Dr. Smucker works at Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, IL with other offices in Springfield, IL, Lincoln, IL and South Bend, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Passavant Area Hospital
    1600 W Walnut St, Jacksonville, IL 62650 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 243-5831
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 10:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 10:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 10:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 10:00pm
    Saturday
    10:00am - 10:00pm
    Sunday
    10:00am - 10:00pm
  2. 2
    Opthalmology Center of Illinois
    1301 S KOKE MILL RD, Springfield, IL 62711 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 547-9100
  3. 3
    Lincoln Family Medical Center Rotation
    515 N College St, Lincoln, IL 62656 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (217) 547-9100
  4. 4
    South Bend Orthopaedics - South bend
    53880 Carmichael Dr, South Bend, IN 46635 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 247-9441
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Joseph Health System - Plymouth Medical Center
  • Spectrum Health Lakeland Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pain Rehabilitation and Management Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Dec 09, 2022
    Dr. Shcmucker knows his business and explains everything ahead of time I have seen him several times and he has worked on my back several times and I trust him
    Tammy Terry — Dec 09, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Smucker, MD
    About Dr. Paul Smucker, MD

    Specialties
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952380743
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Colorado Health Science Center, Denver, Colorado
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School Of Medicine Indianapolis, Indiana
    Board Certifications
    • Pain Medicine and Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Smucker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smucker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smucker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smucker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smucker has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smucker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Smucker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smucker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smucker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smucker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

