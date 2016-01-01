Overview

Dr. P T Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lake Mary, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center, AdventHealth DeLand and Adventhealth Fish Memorial.



Dr. Smith works at Pulmonary Practice Associates - Lake Mary in Lake Mary, FL with other offices in Orange City, FL. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.