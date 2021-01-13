Dr. Paul Smaha III, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smaha III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Smaha III, DPM
Overview
Dr. Paul Smaha III, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Macon, GA.
They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Bunion and Heel Spur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1854 Forsyth St, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 745-2600
- 2 192 Roberson Mill Rd NE, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 452-1404
- 3 2811 Watson Blvd, Warner Robins, GA 31093 Directions (478) 953-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon Medical Center
- Piedmont Macon North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smaha III?
Great Dr. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Paul Smaha III, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1356495915
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smaha III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Smaha III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smaha III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smaha III has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Bunion and Heel Spur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smaha III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Smaha III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smaha III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smaha III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smaha III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.