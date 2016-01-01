Overview

Dr. Paul Sletten, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Waupaca, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from University of Missouri School of Medicine - Columbia and is affiliated with Thedacare Regional Medical Center Appleton and ThedaCare Medical Center - Waupaca.



Dr. Sletten works at ThedaCare Physicians Waupaca in Waupaca, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.