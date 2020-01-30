Overview

Dr. Paul Sipe, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in York, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with WellSpan York Hospital.



Dr. Sipe works at WELLSPAN HEALTH in York, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal Fissure, Umbilical Hernia and Lipomas along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.