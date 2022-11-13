Overview

Dr. Paul Simic, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Van Nuys, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Simic works at Southern California Orthopedic Institute in Van Nuys, CA with other offices in Simi Valley, CA and Thousand Oaks, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.