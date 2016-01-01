See All Neurologists in Neptune, NJ
Dr. Paul Silbert, MD

Neurology
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Silbert, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center.

Dr. Silbert works at Paul J Silbert MD in Neptune, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

    Paul J Silbert MD
    2100 State Route 33 Ste 5, Neptune, NJ 07753 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 776-8866

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation

Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Sudoscan
Memory Evaluation
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
ImPACT Testing
Alzheimer's Disease
Aneurysm
Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Bell's Palsy
Benign Exertional Headache
Benign Sex Headache
Brain Aneurysm
Brain Disorders
Cancer
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebral Hemorrhage
Cerebrovascular Disease
Cervical Radiculopathy
Cervicogenic Headache
Chronic Headache
Cluster Headache
Cognitive Function Testing
Confusion
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Epilepsy
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Herniated Disc
Icepick Headache
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Low Back Pain
Lower Half Headache
Lumbar Radiculopathy
Lyme Disease
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Muscle Contraction Headache
Myasthenia Gravis
Myelopathy
Neck Pain
Nerve Conduction Studies
Parkinson's Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Polyneuropathy
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Recurrent Headache
Seizure Disorders
Stroke
Syncope
Temporal Arteritis
Tension Headache
Thrombosis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Vascular Headache
Vertigo
    • ADVANTAGE Health Solutions, Inc.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Optima Health
    • QualCare
    • Vista Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Paul Silbert, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1568433993
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Columbia P&S
    Residency
    • New York Presbyterian-Columbia
    Internship
    • Jefferson Med College
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
    Undergraduate School
    • Colgate University Ba Honors In Neuroscience
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Silbert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silbert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silbert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silbert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silbert works at Paul J Silbert MD in Neptune, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Silbert’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Silbert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silbert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silbert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silbert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

