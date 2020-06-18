Dr. Paul Siffri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siffri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Siffri, MD
Dr. Paul Siffri, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.
Seven Hawkins200 Patewood Dr Ste C100, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-7422Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Surgery and Orthopedic Clinic13 Edgewood Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-7861
Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas-Simpsonville727 SE Main St Ste 220, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 454-7422
- Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Medical University of South Carolina
