Overview

Dr. Paul Sibley, DO is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.



Dr. Sibley works at VSAS Orthopaedics in Allentown, PA with other offices in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, De Quervain's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.