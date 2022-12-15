Dr. Paul Sibley, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sibley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Sibley, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Sibley, DO is a Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery Specialist in Allentown, PA. They specialize in Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg and Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono.
Locations
Orthopedics1250 S Cedar Crest Blvd Ste 110, Allentown, PA 18103 Directions (888) 402-5846
Muhlenberg Office2597 Schoenersville Rd Ste 100, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Directions (484) 884-5580
Hospital Affiliations
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - 17th Street
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Muhlenberg
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Pocono
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Gateway Health Plan
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- HealthAmerica Pennsylvania, Inc.
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I had carpal tunnel surgery on both hands. Minimal post- surgery discomfort and very quick recovery. I have full function and strength and no longer have tingling, numbness and pain. I highly recommend this skilled and caring doctor and his staff.
About Dr. Paul Sibley, DO
- Hand and Upper Extremity Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Grandview Hosp & Med Ctr
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- KIRKSVILLE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Washington and Lee University
Dr. Sibley has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sibley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sibley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sibley has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, De Quervain's Disease and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sibley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Sibley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sibley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sibley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sibley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.