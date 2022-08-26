Overview

Dr. Paul Shuler, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ocoee, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from MI STATE UNIV COLL HUMAN MED and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Shuler works at Provident Orthopedic and Sports Medicine Center, LLC in Ocoee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment, Hip Fracture and Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.