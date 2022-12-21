Dr. Paul Shonnard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shonnard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Shonnard, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Shonnard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Lassen Medical Center, Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Tahoe Forest Hospital.
Nevada Orthopedics10635 Professional Cir Ste A, Reno, NV 89521 Directions (775) 770-6490
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Lassen Medical Center
- Barton Memorial Hospital
- Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center
- Northern Nevada Medical Center
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Tahoe Forest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Operating Engineers Health & Welfare Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Shonnard explained the procedure very thoroughly and took time to answer all my questions. He spent time before the surgery to put me at ease about the procedure. He is a thoughtful and caring surgeon. I would highly recommend Dr. Shonnard for knee replacement surgery.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1720069115
- The Hosp For Special Surg
- University of New Mexico Hospital
- Univ NM
- University Of Nevada School Of Medicine
- University Of Colorado/ Boulder
