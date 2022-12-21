Overview

Dr. Paul Shonnard, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Lassen Medical Center, Barton Memorial Hospital, Carson Tahoe Regional Medical Center, Northern Nevada Medical Center, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Tahoe Forest Hospital.



Dr. Shonnard works at Nevada Orthopedics in Reno, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.