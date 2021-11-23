Dr. Paul Shirley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shirley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Shirley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Shirley, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fleming Island, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital and Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 4565 Us Highway 17, Fleming Island, FL 32003 Directions (904) 634-0640
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Ascension St. Vincent's Southside Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Mayo Clinic
- Medicaid
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Members of my family including me have been treated by Dr. Shirley for at least 35 years. H listens to you and advised on options and takes intrest in his clients.. An outstanding doctor and recommended highly.
About Dr. Paul Shirley, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1467428920
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- U Florida Hosps
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
