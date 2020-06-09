See All Otolaryngologists in Omaha, NE
Dr. Paul Sherrerd, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Dr. Paul Sherrerd, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Chi Health Immanuel, Clarinda Regional Health Center, Crawford County Memorial Hospital and Shenandoah Medical Center.

Dr. Sherrerd works at Family ENT Clinic, PC in Omaha, NE. They frequently treat conditions like Nasopharyngitis, Facial Fracture and Broken Nose along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Family ENT Clinic, PC
    6751 N 72nd St Ste 207, Omaha, NE 68122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (402) 571-5323

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chi Health Immanuel
  • Clarinda Regional Health Center
  • Crawford County Memorial Hospital
  • Shenandoah Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nasopharyngitis
Facial Fracture
Broken Nose
Nasopharyngitis
Facial Fracture
Broken Nose

Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
TMJ Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat TMJ
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Latex Allergy Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Snoring
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 09, 2020
    Very caring, ask questions, understands your health issues.
    — Jun 09, 2020
    About Dr. Paul Sherrerd, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1649274218
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • The Nebraska Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF NE COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Sherrerd, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherrerd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sherrerd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sherrerd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sherrerd works at Family ENT Clinic, PC in Omaha, NE. View the full address on Dr. Sherrerd’s profile.

    Dr. Sherrerd has seen patients for Nasopharyngitis, Facial Fracture and Broken Nose, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sherrerd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Sherrerd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sherrerd.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sherrerd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sherrerd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

