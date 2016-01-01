See All Podiatrists in Schenectady, NY
Dr. Paul Sheremeta, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Sheremeta, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Sheremeta works at Capital Foot Care in Schenectady, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3761 Carman Rd, Schenectady, NY 12303

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Paul Sheremeta, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285671057
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BARRY UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF GRADUATE MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Sheremeta, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheremeta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheremeta has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheremeta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheremeta works at Capital Foot Care in Schenectady, NY. View the full address on Dr. Sheremeta’s profile.

    Dr. Sheremeta has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sheremeta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheremeta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheremeta.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheremeta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheremeta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

