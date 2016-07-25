Overview

Dr. Paul Sherbondy, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in State College, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Milton S Hershey Medical Center and Mount Nittany Medical Center.



Dr. Sherbondy works at Mount Nittany Park Ave Laboratory in State College, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Limb Pain and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.