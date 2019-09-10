Dr. Paul Shea, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shea is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Shea, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Shea, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Memphis, TN. They completed their fellowship with Carolin Ear Research Institute
Dr. Shea works at
Locations
Edward Lee Anesthesia PC6133 Poplar Pike, Memphis, TN 38119 Directions (901) 761-9720
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent ENT Specialist who took the time to genuinely explain my conditons and options for treatments.
About Dr. Paul Shea, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1376508630
Education & Certifications
- Carolin Ear Research Institute
- University of Tennessee
