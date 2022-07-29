Dr. Sharkey Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Sharkey Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Sharkey Jr, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with UT Health North Campus Tyler.
Dr. Sharkey Jr works at
Locations
Ut Health East Texas Physicians Patriot Drive3310 Patriot Dr, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 877-7777
Ut Health North Campus Tyler11937 US Highway 271, Tyler, TX 75708 Directions (903) 939-7870Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- UT Health North Campus Tyler
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
On time, thorough, and compassionate about my needs
About Dr. Paul Sharkey Jr, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1912989690
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- Allergy & Immunology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharkey Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharkey Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharkey Jr works at
Dr. Sharkey Jr has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Nasopharyngitis and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharkey Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharkey Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharkey Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharkey Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharkey Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.