Overview

Dr. Paul Shapiro, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rosalind Franklin University Of Medicine Science/The Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Shapiro works at Connecticut GI in Bloomfield, CT with other offices in Glastonbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.