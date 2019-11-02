Dr. Paul Shapero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shapero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Shapero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Shapero, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Bangor, ME. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Tufts U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Shapero works at
Locations
Evergreen Gynecology Associates P A700 Mount Hope Ave Ste 430, Bangor, ME 04401 Directions (207) 947-8658
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Shapero not only addresses the cause and treatment of your allergic reaction, but takes a holistic approach to wellness by explaining how other medical issues can contribute to your symptoms. He prescribes not only the medication you need, but provides information and guidance for improving overall health.
About Dr. Paul Shapero, MD
- Pediatrics
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1164427258
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Maine Medical Center
- Tufts New England Medical Center
- Tufts U, School of Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shapero has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shapero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shapero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Shapero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shapero.
