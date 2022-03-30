Dr. Shannon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Shannon, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Shannon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Gulfport, MS. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Pascagoula Hospital.

Locations
Memorial Coast Urology Center Clinic1340 Broad Ave Ste 210, Gulfport, MS 39501 Directions (228) 539-2242
Hospital Affiliations
- Pascagoula Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing Surgeon! I am so pleased with his work. He is exceptionally amiable and builds a great rapport with his patients. He takes his time to address all of your concerns, and he is very passionate about what he does. Additionally, he is a great surgeon and wonderful specialist. If you are looking for a Urologist, he is the best!
About Dr. Paul Shannon, MD
- Urology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Mississippi School of Medicine
- Urology
Dr. Shannon accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shannon has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shannon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Shannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shannon.
