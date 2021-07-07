Overview

Dr. Paul Sethi, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital.



Dr. Sethi works at Orthopaedic and Neurosurgery Specialists PC in Greenwich, CT with other offices in Harrison, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.