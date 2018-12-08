Dr. Paul Sepe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sepe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Sepe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Sepe, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in N Dartmouth, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Charlton Memorial Hospital and Saint Anne's Hospital.
Dr. Sepe works at
Locations
Hawthorn Medical Associates535 Faunce Corner Rd, N Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991
Hawthorn Medical Associates531 Faunce Corner Rd, N Dartmouth, MA 02747 Directions (508) 996-3991Monday10:00am - 7:15pmTuesday11:30am - 7:15pmWednesday11:30am - 7:15pmThursday11:30am - 7:15pmFriday11:30am - 7:15pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Charlton Memorial Hospital
- Saint Anne's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Besides being a highly qualified physician, Dr Sepe has an amazing level of empathy and patience. He spent a full HOUR talking to me and my mom about options for my dad. He gave us his full attention. And, was very compassionate. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Paul Sepe, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 17 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
