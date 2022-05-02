Dr. Paul Senter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Senter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Senter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Senter, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.
Locations
Fort Worth Colon and Rectal Surgery Associates1325 Pennsylvania Ave Ste 400, Fort Worth, TX 76104 Directions (817) 878-5900
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth
- Texas Health Specialty Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Texas True Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He is always kind and personable. Both I and my husband have had several colonoscopies, and he has removed polyps from my husband. He also did a colon resection for my husband several years ago due to severe diverticulitis. I highly recommend him. His staff is also very helpful.
About Dr. Paul Senter, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Medical Center
- Baylor University Medical Center
- Univ Of Tx Med Sch At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Senter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Senter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Senter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Senter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Senter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Senter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Senter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.