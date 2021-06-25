Dr. Paul Seltzer, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Seltzer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Seltzer, DO
Overview
Dr. Paul Seltzer, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.

Locations
Paul Seltzer2051 45th St Ste 101, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 848-0330
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Jfk Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Dimension Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Magellan Health Services
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
It was awesome ! His knowledge was so helpful...The best Dr, ever! has a nice calm peaceful mannerism,,
About Dr. Paul Seltzer, DO
- Orthopedics
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1255334348
Education & Certifications
- Bi-County Comm Hosp
- Detroit Osteopath/BiCounty Hosps
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Seltzer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Seltzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Seltzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Seltzer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Seltzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Seltzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Seltzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.