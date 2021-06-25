Overview

Dr. Paul Seltzer, DO is an Orthopedic Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Orthopedics, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Medical Center and HCA Florida Jfk Hospital.



Dr. Seltzer works at Paul Seltzer, DO in West Palm Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.