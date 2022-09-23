Overview

Dr. Paul Segebarth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Segebarth works at ORTHOCAROLINA in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Concord, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.