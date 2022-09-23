Dr. Paul Segebarth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Segebarth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Segebarth, MD
Dr. Paul Segebarth, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Orthocarolina2001 Randolph Rd, Charlotte, NC 28207 Directions (704) 323-2225
OrthoCarolina - Concord354 Copperfield Blvd NE, Concord, NC 28025 Directions (877) 825-6894
- Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Very productive
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KENTUCKY
Dr. Segebarth has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Segebarth accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Segebarth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Segebarth has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Segebarth on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
50 patients have reviewed Dr. Segebarth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Segebarth.
