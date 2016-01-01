See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Paul Sedacca, MD

Internal Medicine
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Paul Sedacca, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their residency with Episcopal Hospital

Dr. Sedacca works at Div of Internal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Div of Internal Medicine
    2300 S Broad St Ste 201, Philadelphia, PA 19145 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 463-2100

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Vitamin D Deficiency
Malaise and Fatigue
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Vitamin D Deficiency

Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Function Test Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cigna-HealthSpring
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Devon Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Intergroup
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MultiPlan
    • One Net
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paul Sedacca, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1982688115
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Episcopal Hospital
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Sedacca, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sedacca is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sedacca has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sedacca has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sedacca works at Div of Internal Medicine in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Sedacca’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Sedacca. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sedacca.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sedacca, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sedacca appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

