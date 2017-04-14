Dr. Paul Scott, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Scott, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Scott, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Scott works at
Locations
Franciscan Rheumatology Associates at St. Joseph1608 S J St Fl 4, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 985-6490
Franciscan Foot & Ankle Associates - Gig Harbor6401 Kimball Dr, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 274-7504
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scott worked on my broken foot and my Son's broken ankle. Great doc who explains things and takes the time to make sure you are informed. His staff is real helpful also.
About Dr. Paul Scott, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1598970675
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott works at
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scott, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scott appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.