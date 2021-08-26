Dr. Paul Scott, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scott is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Scott, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Scott, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with George Regional Hospital, Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital and Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Scott works at
Locations
Urology Associates of Mobile, PA168 Mobile Infirmary Blvd, Mobile, AL 36607 Directions (251) 433-1895Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Urology Associates of Lucedale57 Dewey St, Lucedale, MS 39452 Directions (251) 433-1895Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Providence Hospital6701 Airport Blvd Ste B135, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 660-3510Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- George Regional Hospital
- Mobile Infirmary
- Providence Hospital
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Scott is an outstanding physician. When I was diagnosed with prostate cancer about 15 years ago he guided me through the process and I owe him so much. He is a very caring doctor and has become a good friend.
About Dr. Paul Scott, MD
- Urology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Ga Hospital and Cli
- Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scott has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scott accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scott has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scott has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scott on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
92 patients have reviewed Dr. Scott. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scott.
