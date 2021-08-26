Overview

Dr. Paul Scott, MD is an Urology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Urology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with George Regional Hospital, Mobile Infirmary, Providence Hospital and Thomas Hospital.



Dr. Scott works at Urology Associates Of Mobile in Mobile, AL with other offices in Lucedale, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.