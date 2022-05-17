Dr. Paul Scolieri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Scolieri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Scolieri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Scolieri, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethel Park, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital, Saint Clair Hospital and Washington Hospital.
Dr. Scolieri works at
Locations
South Hills Ent. Association2000 Oxford Dr Ste 201, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 831-7570
Oncology - South Mills Medical Building At Jefferson Hospital575 Coal Valley Rd Ste 400, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (412) 831-7570
- 3 500 N Lewis Run Rd Ste 114, West Mifflin, PA 15122 Directions (412) 466-0101
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Washington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
I was having nose bleeds for about two months and nobody could figure out why? I scheduled an appointment with Dr. Scolieri and I was in and out of the entire appointment in less than 20 minutes with the problem resolved!! It was a ruptured blood vessel that needed cauterized he was professional, calming funny and most importantly knowledgeable. Would highly recommended him for your ENT needs.
About Dr. Paul Scolieri, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1770518219
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scolieri has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scolieri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scolieri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Scolieri works at
Dr. Scolieri has seen patients for Ear Ache, Earwax Buildup and Outer Ear Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scolieri on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Scolieri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scolieri.
