Dr. Paul Scibetta Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Scibetta Jr, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Manchester, NH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Elliot Hospital.
Dr. Scibetta Jr works at
Locations
Elliot at River's Edge185 Queen City Ave, Manchester, NH 03101 Directions (603) 625-1655Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Elliot Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Tufts Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Scibetta provided care to my 3 year old who broke is arm at a playground. He was called in late on a Friday night to reset his arm. He was thorough with his explanation of the issue, what their approach was and had a great sense of humor. Subsequent follow ups have been timely and friendly towards my little guy.
About Dr. Paul Scibetta Jr, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1093733164
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Scibetta Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Scibetta Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Scibetta Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Scibetta Jr works at
Dr. Scibetta Jr has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Scibetta Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Scibetta Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Scibetta Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Scibetta Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Scibetta Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.