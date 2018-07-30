See All Podiatrists in Walnut Creek, CA
Dr. Paul Schwartz, DPM

Podiatry
3.5 (8)
Dr. Paul Schwartz, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Walnut Creek, CA. 

Dr. Schwartz works at Womens Healthcare in Walnut Creek, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dr. Louis A.klein
    112 La Casa Via Ste 130, Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 943-6203

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Plantar Fasciitis
Bunion
Treatment frequency



Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Paul Schwartz, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1518078518
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Schwartz works at Womens Healthcare in Walnut Creek, CA. View the full address on Dr. Schwartz’s profile.

    Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.

