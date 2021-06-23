Dr. Paul Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Schwartz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Doctors Hospital, Piedmont Augusta and Piedmont McDuffie.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Locations
1
Augusta Endoscopy Center Llc.393 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 868-0104
2
Gastroenterology Consultants820 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 5B, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-2400
3
Augusta Surgical Center915 Russell St, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions (706) 868-0104
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
- Doctors Hospital
- Piedmont Augusta
- Piedmont McDuffie
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Swartz and his team were amazing! They were on time, friendly, caring, knowledgeable, and professional. I was able to experience the GCA office and the Augusta Endoscopy Center, and both were pleasant experiences. I recommend Dr Swartz and his team to everyone.
About Dr. Paul Schwartz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 42 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schwartz works at
Dr. Schwartz has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Schwartz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
